OWN's Hit Reality Show LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE Returns This September

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK unveiled today the explosive new trailer for its hit reality series "Love & Marriage: Huntsville," which returns with all new episodes Saturday, September 7 (9 p.m. - 10 p.m. ET/PT).

The series, which follows three powerful African American couples working in real estate in the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama: Melody and Martell Holt, Marsau and LaTisha Scott and Maurice and Kimberlee Scott, will also feature a new couple Cedarric and Adaira Collins, both good friends of the Holts and Scotts.

This season being a power couple doesn't mean the perfect couple as Martell works to try and win back his estranged wife Melody. LaTisha doesn't allow her husband Marsau to get in her way as she puts her homemaker days behind to put her real estate license to good use. Kimberlee is forced to reconcile with the challenges of a blended family as she deals with Maurice's son and ex-wife's potential move to Huntsville. While there's still a lot of love to go around, neither business nor pleasure seem to be getting any less hectic for these couples.

"Love & Marriage: Huntsville" is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America with Carlos King, Bernie Schaeffer, Rob Cornick and Andrew Hoagland serving as executive producers.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey's heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today's most innovative storytellers. OWN's original scripted series include popular drama "Queen Sugar," "Greenleaf," "The Haves and the Have Nots," "If Loving You is Wrong," family saga "Ambitions" from box office hit-maker.

Will Packer, and the upcoming drama series "David Makes Man," from Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney. OWN's Saturday night unscripted programming lineup includes "Iyanla: Fix My Life," "Ready to Love," "Love & Marriage: Huntsville," and "Black Love." OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

About Kingdom Reign Entertainment

Kingdom Reign Entertainment, LLC is recognized as one of the leading entertainment companies in reality television. Founded by television trailblazer Carlos King, the company's programming ranges from non-scripted to scripted programming with such hits as Styling Hollywood (Netflix), Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN), Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir: The Mane Event (BET), HOLLYWOOD DIVAS (TV One), SELLING IT: IN THE ATL (WeTV) among others.

Photos Courtesy of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network / Art Meripol





