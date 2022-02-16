OWN Network Announces LOVE & MARRIAGE: D.C.

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced TODAY its popular "Love & Marriage" franchise will head to The Chocolate City, Washington, D.C., for "Love & Marriage: D.C." This marks the network's first-ever original franchise spinoff following the success of its popular Saturday night hit reality series "Love & Marriage: Huntsville," which returns to the network with all-new episodes Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Produced by Carlos King's Kingdom Reign Entertainment, "Love and Marriage: D.C." will be like its predecessor: following successful power couples as they navigate both their business and personal lives, but this time, set against the backdrop of the D.M.V. The new series is led by "The Real Housewives of Potomac" alumni Monique and Chris Samuels, marking their highly-anticipated return to reality television after four years. They are joined by their friends Erana and Jamie Tyler, and Ashley Silva and her husband, on-air personality DJ Quicksilva.

In the first season of "Love & Marriage: D.C." Chris is looking to get his relationship back on track with his wife Monique while still searching for his passion, post-NFL retirement. Meanwhile, Monique's many businesses are booming; from her essential oil line to another potential career change on the horizon.

Radio personality and self-proclaimed "Party Kingpin" DJ QuickSilva is the hardest working DJ in the D.M.V. area, and his wife Ashley is stepping into her own spotlight as a fashion designer, podcast host, and author. Erana and Jamie Tyler are enjoying their notoriety as D.C.'s hottest socialite couple, but after 26 years of marriage, they are seeking the secret sauce to keep their lasting union sizzling while juggling the ever-changing needs of their children.

OWN's current most-watched unscripted series, "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" returns Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with Melody Holt and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Destiny Payton-Williams, as well as season three newcomers Tiffany and Louis Whitlow.

This season picks up where the jaw-dropping reunion left off. Melody may have some distance from her ex-husband Martell, but she finds herself thrown into a wrench again by someone close to her. Meanwhile, Martell is working to get back on his feet financially by exploring several business ventures. Marsau and LaTisha may have the hottest cigar bar lounge in Huntsville and are busier than ever, but an unexpected visitor surfaces in LaTisha's life, forcing them to deal with it head-on.

Kimmi and Maurice are finally going on their long-delayed honeymoon, but with rumors triggered by Marsau's social media post, Kimmi asks for the whole truth. And since the explosive reunion, Tiffany and Louis have questions about their place in the group and are ready for answers, but Tiffany is more concerned about finding her biological father.

Catch the two-part "Love & Marriage Social Mania" special spotlighting the influence of social media on the franchise airing Saturday, February 26 and Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. ET/PT. Tune in to "Love & Marriage: Huntsville Reunion The Director's Cut" as executive producer Carlos KING gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Love & Marriage Reunion and its most explosive moments airing Saturday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The most recent season of "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" averaged a record 729,000 total viewers, with viewership growing +22% over its past two seasons. In 2021, it was Saturday night's #1 original series across broadcast and cable with African American women, and the night's #1 original non-sports series with African American households and total viewers.

"Love & Marriage: D.C." is produced for OWN by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King, Angela Dugan, Scott Shatsky, Brent Nisbett, and Tarin Laughlin serving as executive producers. "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America in partnership with OWN, and executive produced by Carlos King, Jordana Hochman, Angela Dugan, Andrew Hoagland, Markus Burns, and Codine Williams.

Catch up on "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" seasons one through three on THE WATCH OWN app and discovery+.

Watch a teaser for both series here: