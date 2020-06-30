OWN Announces Premiere Date for Season Two of FAMILY OR FIANCE

"Family or Fiancé" returns to OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK with brand new episodes starting Saturday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The hit reality series is hosted by relationship expert Tracy McMillan - best known for her viral HuffPost article, "Why You're Not Married."

Watch the trailer below!

During its most recent cycle, "Family or Fiancé" was Saturday night's top original cable series for African American women and total viewers. The show returns to OWN for another emotionally explosive season. In this high-stakes social experiment, there will be disagreements, heartbreak, resolutions, and hopefully healing, as engaged couples seek the blessings of their disapproving families before their upcoming weddings. The couples and extended families live under one roof for three days and participate in activities designed to strengthen their bond, unpack their differences, and show some very complicated relationships.

"Family or Fiancé" returns to OWN for another emotionally explosive season. In this high-stakes social experiment, there will be disagreements, heartbreak, resolutions, and hopefully healing, as engaged couples seek the blessings of their disapproving families before their upcoming weddings. The couples and extended families live under one roof for three days and participate in activities designed to strengthen their bond, unpack their differences, and show some very complicated relationships in a whole new light. In the end, will the experience confirm the families' concerns, leaving these couples to reconsider their unions? Or will it provide the families with a renewed understanding and persuade them to give their blessings to the couple's happily ever after?

Related Articles View More TV Stories