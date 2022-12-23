OUTLANDER Season Seven to Premiere In Summer 2023 on STARZ

As an early holiday treat, STARZ is thrilled to release the first look teaser trailer and art for the upcoming seventh season of "Outlander," and confirms that Droughtlander will come to an end in Summer 2023.

STARZ recently announced several returning characters and new additions to the "Outlander" family, including Charles Vandervaart as "William Ransom," Izzy Meikle-Small as "Rachel Hunter" and Joey Phillips as "Denzell Hunter," as well as returning fan-favorites Caitríona Balfe "Claire Fraser," Sam Heughan "Jamie Fraser," Sophie Skelton "Brianna MacKenzie," Richard Rankin "Roger MacKenzie," John Bell "Young Ian," David Berry "Lord John Grey," Caitlin O'Ryan "Lizzie Beardsley" and Paul Gorman "Josiah" and "Keziah Beardsley."

The "Outlander" television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The "Outlander" television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan executive produce. "Outlander" is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Watch the teaser trailer here: