OUTLANDER Four-Part End Of Summer Series Launches Sunday

Four-part limited series benefiting Doctors Without Borders launches this Sunday.

With a long "Droughtlander" ahead, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is providing OUTLANDER fans with a much-needed respite by launching a four-part End of Summer Series.

Each Sunday for four weeks beginning August 23 at 1pm EDT/10am PDT, the Outlander Collector Facebook page will release a new, thematic episode celebrating the show and its incredible fans. The End of Summer Series is being released in support of Doctors Without Borders, an international humanitarian aid organization working in over 70 countries around the world. Viewers at home will be able to use Facebook's donate feature to contribute to the non-profit's lifesaving medical humanitarian work.



Along with segments featuring all-new conversations with talent and figures integral to the Outlander universe, each episode will also reveal a sneak peek at an original scripted "Outlander Untold" scene featuring fan-favorite characters, to be available when the fifth season arrives on Blu-ray, DVD, digital and limited Collector's Edition on September 15.



Episodes in the Outlander End-of-Summer Series include:

Book Corner with Diana Gabaldon and Maril Davis (August 23): Outlander author Diana Gabaldon and Executive Producer Maril Davis look back at the process of adapting Gabaldon's work for the screen and answer die-hard fan questions. Diana also teases her upcoming ninth book, an excerpt of which will be included in the Outlander Season 5 Collector's Edition.

A Taste of Outlander (August 30): Theresa Carle-Sanders, author of the Outlander Kitchen cookbook series, is joined by cast members Lauren Lyle (Marsali) and John Bell (Young Ian) to make a historically-inspired dish of fish and chips, a recipe from her latest book Outlander Kitchen: To the New World and Back Again.

The Music of Outlander (September 6): Series composer Bear McCreary and singer Raya Yarbrough discuss their favorite musical moments from the past five seasons of Outlander. They're joined by Maria Doyle Kennedy (Aunt Jocasta), who performs an at-home rendition of "Flowers of the Forest," as well as all twelve members of the Choral Scholars of University College Dublin for a breathtaking a cappella version of the series theme "The Skye Boat Song."

Catch Up with Caitriona and Sam (September 13): Claire and Jamie themselves, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, reunite to catch up on life, discuss favorite moments from the past five seasons and answer fan questions from around the world.



The OUTLANDER television series, executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg, is based on Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series of books that has sold an estimated 30 million copies worldwide, with all the books having graced The New York Times Best-Seller List. The OUTLANDER television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, Science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.



OUTLANDER is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.



