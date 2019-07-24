2019 OUTFEST LOS ANGELES LGBTQ FILM FESTIVAL

PRESENTS GAY CHORUS DEEP SOUTH WHAT: The 2019 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival Screening of GAY CHORUS DEEP SOUTH. WHO: Director David Charles Rodrigues, producer Bud Johnston, editor/

co-writer Jeff Gilbert; members from the San Francisco Gay Men's

Chorus, including Chris Verdugo (SFGMC Executive Director), Tim Seelig

(SFCMC Artistic Director), member/subjects Jimmy White and

Valeria Scott, along with celebrity guests including Kristin

Chenoweth (The West Wing, Pushing Daisies, Broadway's a?oeWickeda??), Drew Carey, Chris Holmes (Paul McCartney's DJ), Gary Baseman, Buzzy Cohen (Jeopardy), and Dante Harper (Screenwriter, Alien: Covenant).

WHERE: The Ford Theatres

2580 Cahuenga Blvd East

Hollywood, CA 90068 WHEN: Friday, July 26, 2019

7:45PM a?" Press Check-In

8:00 PM a?" Talent Arrivals

8:30 PM a?" GAY CHORUS DEEP SOUTH Screening begins To request a spot on the closing night press line, please contact: Jenna Corradeno / jcorradeno@mprm.com ABOUT GAY CHORUS DEEP SOUTH

In the wake of the 2016 election, when conservative U.S. lawmakers launched efforts to roll back the progress made on LGBTQ rights, the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus responded with a bus tour through the Southern red states. Their mission: Carry a message of visibility, acceptance and hope to the LGBTQ communities affected by these discriminatory laws. Joined by the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, the chorus harnesses the power of music to unify rather than divide. The film won the 2019 Audience Award at the Tribeca Film Festival. ABOUT OUTFEST

Founded by UCLA students in 1982, Outfest is the world's leading organization that promotes equality by creating, sharing and protecting LGBT stories on the screen. Outfest builds community by connecting diverse populations to discover, discuss and celebrate stories of LGBT lives. Over the past three decades, Outfest has showcased thousands of films from around the world, educated and mentored hundreds of emerging filmmakers, and protected more than 40,000 LGBT films and videos. Outfest Los Angeles LGBT Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. ####