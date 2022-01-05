ORDINARY PEOPLE to Be Released on Newly Remastered Blu-ray

Robert Redford made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed drama Ordinary People, arriving on Blu-ray as part of the Paramount Presents line March 29, 2022 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Winner of four Academy Awards®-including Best Picture, Best Director (Redford), Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium (Alvin Sargent), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Timothy Hutton)-Ordinary People was hailed as "an intelligent, perceptive, and deeply moving film" (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times) and "a powerfully intimate domestic drama" (Todd McCarthy, Variety).

Donald Sutherland, Mary Tyler Moore, and Timothy Hutton give powerful and moving performances as a family being torn apart by tragedy and the unrelenting pressure to maintain a façade of normalcy. Ordinary People marked Hutton's first film role and his performance not only earned him the Oscar® for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, but it also made him the youngest person to win in the category.

Remastered from a new 4K film transfer overseen by Redford, the Paramount Presents Blu-ray is presented in collectible packaging featuring a foldout image of the film's theatrical poster and an interior spread with key movie moments. The disc also includes new interviews with Hutton and Judith Guest, author of the novel upon which the movie was based.

Bonus Content

Swimming in the Rose Garden- In this new featurette, Best Supporting Actor Oscar® winner Timothy Hutton reflects on filming Ordinary People and the intriguing approach director Robert Redford took to create a feeling of isolation on set.

Feeling is Not Selective- Acclaimed American novelist Judith Guest discusses her novel and the process involved in adapting it for film.

Theatrical Trailer