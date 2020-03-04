OPRAH'S BOOK CLUB to Premiere 'American Dirt' by Jeanine Cummins as a Two-Part Episode

Oprah Winfrey will premiere her interview with American Dirt author Jeanine Cummins as a two-part episode exclusively on Apple TV+. The two-part interview will begin streaming at midnight ET on Friday, March 6, at apple.co/-oprahbookclub.

In Part 1 of the interview, Winfrey and Cummins will be joined by authors Reyna Grande, Julissa Arce and Esther Cepeda, and members of the Latinx community for an in-depth discussion of the book and real-life migrant experiences. For Part 2 of the interview, Winfrey speaks with Latinx people who saw themselves reflected in the book and share their insights into real-life migrant experiences.

American Dirt is currently available on Apple Books in both e-book and audiobook formats at https://apple.co/AmericanDirt-.

"If you read the book there is no doubt you heard about the controversy around it," said Oprah Winfrey. "I heard and understand the concerns and wanted to bring together many voices to lean into this conversation because for 25 years on The Oprah Show I learned that is the only way I think we can actually gain a better understanding of one another."





