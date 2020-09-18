ONE DAY AT A TIME Debuts on CBS Oct. 5

All episodes of the revival series will air.

THE NETWORK TELEVISION PREMIERE OF THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED COMEDY "ONE DAY AT A TIME" DEBUTS ON CBS WITH BACK-TO-BACK EPISODES, MONDAY, OCT. 5

All Episodes from the Fourth Season of the Award-Winning Series Inspired by Emmy Winner Norman Lear's 1975 Show of the Same Name Will Air

WHEN A CENSUS TAKER COMES TO THE ALVAREZ HOUSE, THE FAMILY REFLECTS ON THEIR RELATIONSHIPS AND WHAT THE FUTURE MAY HOLD FOR THEM, ON "ONE DAY AT A TIME," MONDAY, OCT. 5

Ray Romano Guest Stars as Brian, a Census Taker Who Comes to the Alvarez House

"Checking Boxes" - When a census taker comes to the Alvarez house, THE FAMILY reflects on their relationships and what else the future may, or may not, have in store, on the first of back-to-back episodes of the network television premiere of ONE DAY AT A TIME, Monday, Oct. 5 (9:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

AFTER PENELOPE REALIZES SHE NEEDS TO CHANGE HER RELATIONSHIP TO MONEY, SHE GOES OUT OF HER COMFORT ZONE AND BUYS SOMETHING BRAND NEW, ON "ONE DAY AT A TIME," MONDAY, OCT. 5

"Penny Pinching" - After Penelope realizes she needs to change her relationship to money, she goes out of her comfort zone and buys something brand new. Also, Elena struggles to make it to an important e-sports match, on the second of back-to-back episodes of ONE DAY AT A TIME, Monday, Oct. 5 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

