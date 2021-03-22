OLYMPIA - A Documentary About Actress Olympia Dukakis Available On Apple TV, Digital & ON Demand Starting March 23

OLYMPIA - A documentary feature film about Academy Award(R) winning actress, theatre icon and LGBTQ activist Olympia Dukakis, directed by Harry Mavromichalis, will be available on Apple TV, Digital & ON Demand starting March 23, 2021.

Executive produced by Sid Ganis and Anthoula Katsimatides the film will be released by Giant Pictures in association with Ella Bean Productions. Pre-order on Apple TV.

This sublimely intimate fly-on-the-wall verité documentary tells a poignant story of a woman finding her own voice on her own terms to assert a gigantic creative force into the world. Rebelling against her suspicious Greek mother to assert her strong sexual drive, fighting the feeling she was "too ethnic" in Boston, and starting her own theatre company in New Jersey instead of waiting for the phone to ring, Olympia Dukakis models how to live life with blazing courage.

Throughout an engrossing story that seamlessly blends past and present, she opens her heart and exposes her truest self to Harry Mavromichalis' unobtrusive camera. The raw honesty with which Olympia leads us into the core of herself is what makes this film luminary. As fellow actors with whom she has shared the limelight Laura Linney, Diane Ladd, Whoopi Goldberg, and Armistead Maupin all testify, Olympia is "totally open and crazy", which is what turns out to be the marker of her absolute sanity.

Exhibiting both candor and vulnerability, we see her deal with age, grief and sexuality while opening up about her past struggles with depression, suicide and drug addiction. This intimate portrait of a working class professional, a scholar actor of intuitive power, and a woman beloved around the world, culminates on the steps of the Dukakis' humble ancestral home in Lesbos, Greece.

Through her brutal honesty and sincerity, Olympia compels us to confront our own shortcomings and differences by letting go, and move forward with defiant conviction.