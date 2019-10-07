OFFICIAL SECRETS Producer is Making an Ann Hopkins Biopic

According to The Hollwood Reporter, "Official Secrets" producer Elizabeth Fowler will produce a biopic about the life of Ann Hopkins, the plaintiff in a very famous supreme court case. Eleanor Morrison wrote the script.

The film is based on Hopkins' memoir, "So Ordered: Making Partner the Hard Way."

In 1982, Hopkins was considered for partnership at Price Waterhouse - the only woman among 88 candidates. Despite clear success in bringing business to the company, her candidacy was put on indefinite hold.

She eventually resigned and sued the company for sex discrimination, arguing that her lack of promotion came after pressure to walk, talk, dress and act more "femininely." These requirements, she argued, would never have been made of a male colleague and violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Hopkins' case resulted in a 6-3 victory in the Supreme Court and has been used to protect women, effeminate men and transgender people from discrimination.

"This is both a timeless and timely universal story about being judged on the basis of how you look and whether you fit in with society's expectations vs. your talent and ability," Fowler said. "This is about a regular mom in 1982, who stood up to one of the largest companies in the world for what was right, and despite a difficult journey that cost her a lot personally, she won."

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





