'ODESZA: The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience' to Hit Cinemas in July

The film will be presented in cinemas worldwide for one night only on Friday, July 7.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Video: Hear Daveed Diggs Sing 'Under the Sea' in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip Photo 2 Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Video: Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine' From WAITRESS on t Photo 3 Video: Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine'
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From the 'Great Performances' 50t Photo 4 Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert

Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From the 'Great Performances' 50th Anniversary Concert

For the first time ever, witness the awe-inspiring ODESZA live show as an immersive concert film with "ODESZA: THE LAST GOODBYE Cinematic Experience."

Presented in cinemas worldwide for one night only on Friday, July 7, "ODESZA: THE LAST GOODBYE Cinematic Experience" shows one of electronic music's most important modern-day innovators as you've never seen them before, providing an intimate look into the process of creating the group's wildly successful and record-setting return to the touring stage with "The Last Goodbye Tour."

This cinema event features significant behind-the-scenes content, including personal interviews with ODESZA's Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, their fans, and members of their creative team, all spanning across the past 10 years. The conversations are woven in with full concert footage filmed in part at one of ODESZA's hometown shows at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and in part elsewhere along their 2022 national tour.

Viewers will experience transformative visuals and pyrotechnics, as well as full stage choreography - including a horn section, vocalists, and the now famous ODESZA drumline - all collaborating with Harrison and Clay.

Presented worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing, tickets for "ODESZA: THE LAST GOODBYE Cinematic Experience" go on sale on Thursday, May 25 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST, at www.thelastgoodbye.film.

"We wanted to give a look behind the curtain of THE LAST GOODBYE and spotlight the unsung heroes that make this show come to life," said Harrison and Clay about the film. "For years, we have strived to make our show a theatrical production. It now feels like the right time to put out the film version of this performance, and the only person we saw fitting to take the director's seat was Sean Kusanagi. He has been there with his camera since our first show, capturing the true formation of ODESZA, our life on the road, and the creation of this live show. Sean's hard work and dedication to his craft is apparent in every frame of this project."

Of creating the film, director Sean Kusanagi said, "We wanted to do more than a standard concert film - we wanted to highlight the meticulous process of building a 90-minute live show, and then bring it to life through cinematic camera shots, visual overlays, and an immersive 5.1 Dolby surround mix. It's actually like witnessing the blueprints of the show come together from the front row." He added, "We wanted to design something for the big screen. You want to feel the bass in your chest, the audio blanketing around you, and the visuals flying right at you. Even if you've seen the show live, you may be surprised how much you may have missed after seeing it through this whole new perspective."

"Movie audiences are in for an epic night with 'ODESZA: THE LAST GOODBYE Cinematic Experience'," said Kymberli Frueh, SVP for Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. "The group's live performances and otherworldly visuals are perfect for the big screen."

The first leg of ODESZA's "The Last Goodbye Tour" sold over 450k tickets throughout its amphitheater run with numerous sold-out, multi-night runs including in their hometown of Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and New York's Forest Hills Stadium, making them the first electronic artists to attempt such a tour.

Their live show has earned high praise with a Pollstar cover feature proclaiming, "ODESZA makes history," the Seattle Times calling them "a ticket selling, dance music force that raised the live performance bar for electronic artists" and Rolling Stone describing their show as "a spaceship-circus of geometrically pleasing lights, smoke, video and a six-member drumline."

The Last Goodbye album (Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune) debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and earned ODESZA a nomination (their third overall) for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 65th GRAMMY Awards. RAC's remix of ODESZA's "Say My Name" was also nominated for Best Remixed Recording at the 2016 ceremony.

ODESZA recently announced the second leg of "The Last Goodbye Tour" kicking off this summer and featuring support from Bob Moses, Bonobo (DJ set), Big Boi, TOKiMONSTA, Drama, Neil Frances, QRTR & Olan, and The Midnight. The tour coincides with several headlining performances at Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, AUSTIN CITY LIMITS and Electric Forest.



RELATED STORIES - TV

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

FULL CIRCLE Max Original Limited Series Debuts in July Photo
FULL CIRCLE Max Original Limited Series Debuts in July

From director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon, the Max Original limited series FULL CIRCLE stars Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, Phaldut Sharma, Adia, Sheyi Cole, Gerald Jones, Suzanne Savoy, Ethan Stoddard, Lucian Zanes and Dennis Quaid. Watch the video trailer now!

Apple Unveils New Peanuts Programming With More SNOOPY PRESENTS Photo
Apple Unveils New Peanuts Programming With More SNOOPY PRESENTS

Apple TV+ has announced a kids and family summer slate stacked with all-new Peanuts programming, alongside beloved and acclaimed returning series. “Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie,” following endearing introvert Marcie as she helps her friends in her own unique way, premiering August 18, and the third season of “The Snoopy Show.'

SONIC PRIME Season 2 To Return This Summer Photo
SONIC PRIME Season 2 To Return This Summer

The plot of Sonic Prime revolves around Sonic's journey in a peculiar new multiverse. As he sets out to save the universe, Sonic also embarks on a personal quest for self-discovery and redemption. The series will feature various familiar characters from the Sonic franchise, including Shadow the Hedgehog.


From This Author - Michael Major

Israeli Bass Producer Whales Shares 6-Track EPIsraeli Bass Producer Whales Shares 6-Track EP
FULL CIRCLE Max Original Limited Series Debuts in JulyFULL CIRCLE Max Original Limited Series Debuts in July
Dean Ford to Release 'Dream Fever' EP in JuneDean Ford to Release 'Dream Fever' EP in June
Wolfie's Just Fine (Musician/Comedian Jon Lajoie) Shares New Single 'Hulk Hogan Slammed Andre The Giant'Wolfie's Just Fine (Musician/Comedian Jon Lajoie) Shares New Single 'Hulk Hogan Slammed Andre The Giant'

Videos

Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer Video Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series Video
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Video
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE