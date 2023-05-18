'ODESZA: The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience' to Hit Cinemas in July

For the first time ever, witness the awe-inspiring ODESZA live show as an immersive concert film with "ODESZA: THE LAST GOODBYE Cinematic Experience."

Presented in cinemas worldwide for one night only on Friday, July 7, "ODESZA: THE LAST GOODBYE Cinematic Experience" shows one of electronic music's most important modern-day innovators as you've never seen them before, providing an intimate look into the process of creating the group's wildly successful and record-setting return to the touring stage with "The Last Goodbye Tour."

This cinema event features significant behind-the-scenes content, including personal interviews with ODESZA's Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, their fans, and members of their creative team, all spanning across the past 10 years. The conversations are woven in with full concert footage filmed in part at one of ODESZA's hometown shows at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and in part elsewhere along their 2022 national tour.

Viewers will experience transformative visuals and pyrotechnics, as well as full stage choreography - including a horn section, vocalists, and the now famous ODESZA drumline - all collaborating with Harrison and Clay.

Presented worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing, tickets for "ODESZA: THE LAST GOODBYE Cinematic Experience" go on sale on Thursday, May 25 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST, at www.thelastgoodbye.film.

"We wanted to give a look behind the curtain of THE LAST GOODBYE and spotlight the unsung heroes that make this show come to life," said Harrison and Clay about the film. "For years, we have strived to make our show a theatrical production. It now feels like the right time to put out the film version of this performance, and the only person we saw fitting to take the director's seat was Sean Kusanagi. He has been there with his camera since our first show, capturing the true formation of ODESZA, our life on the road, and the creation of this live show. Sean's hard work and dedication to his craft is apparent in every frame of this project."

Of creating the film, director Sean Kusanagi said, "We wanted to do more than a standard concert film - we wanted to highlight the meticulous process of building a 90-minute live show, and then bring it to life through cinematic camera shots, visual overlays, and an immersive 5.1 Dolby surround mix. It's actually like witnessing the blueprints of the show come together from the front row." He added, "We wanted to design something for the big screen. You want to feel the bass in your chest, the audio blanketing around you, and the visuals flying right at you. Even if you've seen the show live, you may be surprised how much you may have missed after seeing it through this whole new perspective."

"Movie audiences are in for an epic night with 'ODESZA: THE LAST GOODBYE Cinematic Experience'," said Kymberli Frueh, SVP for Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. "The group's live performances and otherworldly visuals are perfect for the big screen."

The first leg of ODESZA's "The Last Goodbye Tour" sold over 450k tickets throughout its amphitheater run with numerous sold-out, multi-night runs including in their hometown of Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and New York's Forest Hills Stadium, making them the first electronic artists to attempt such a tour.

Their live show has earned high praise with a Pollstar cover feature proclaiming, "ODESZA makes history," the Seattle Times calling them "a ticket selling, dance music force that raised the live performance bar for electronic artists" and Rolling Stone describing their show as "a spaceship-circus of geometrically pleasing lights, smoke, video and a six-member drumline."

The Last Goodbye album (Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune) debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and earned ODESZA a nomination (their third overall) for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 65th GRAMMY Awards. RAC's remix of ODESZA's "Say My Name" was also nominated for Best Remixed Recording at the 2016 ceremony.

ODESZA recently announced the second leg of "The Last Goodbye Tour" kicking off this summer and featuring support from Bob Moses, Bonobo (DJ set), Big Boi, TOKiMONSTA, Drama, Neil Frances, QRTR & Olan, and The Midnight. The tour coincides with several headlining performances at Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, AUSTIN CITY LIMITS and Electric Forest.