Nosotros Announces the Recipients of the 2019 Golden Eagle Awards

Nosotros, the first Latinx arts advocacy organization in Hollywood, announced the recipients of the 2019 Golden Eagle Awards. The honorees include a wide array of Hollywood talent in front and behind the camera. The awards will take place on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the historic Montalban Theatre 1615 Vine Street in Hollywood. www.nosotrosorg.com

Since 1970, Nosotros has strived to highlight and honor the great achievements of Latinos in the media. Nosotros means "us" in the English language, which now more than ever, is a much-needed message in our culture. Our goal is to embrace and bring together everyone, not only Latinos.

Ricardo Montalbán was the epitome of continental elegance, charm and grace on film and television and in the late 1940's and in the early 1950's he reinvigorated the Rudolph Valentino Latin Lover style in Hollywood. Unlike most minority actors of his time, he fought to upscale the Latin (particularly Mexican) image in Hollywood. His noted militancy may have cost him a number of roles along the way, but he gained respect and a solid reputation as a mover and shaker within the acting community while providing wider-range opportunities for Spanish-speaking actors via Los Angeles theater.

GOLDEN EAGLE AWARDS HONOREES

Edward James Olmos - Lifetime of Impact - Academy Award-Nominee Edward James Olmos was born in Los Angeles, California, to Eleanor (Huizar) and Pedro Olmos, who was a mail carrier and welder. His family was of Mexican descent. By age 15, he was already an experienced rock singer, forming several "garage bands." During the late1960s and early 1970s, he played the most famous clubs on Sunset Strip, including Gazzarri's and The Factory. His first big break as an actor was a starring role in Luis Valdez's play, "Zoot Suit", in 1978. The play moved to Broadway and led to a Tony Award nomination. Olmos is best known for his role as Lt. Martin Castillo television series Miami Vice (NBC (1984-1989), Olmos has been seen in numerous film and television productions. He received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his starring role in Stand and Deliver (1988). Most notable of his recent offerings is American Me (1992), which was also his directing debut. Olmos contends he would much rather be known as an activist than an actor. He makes, on average, some 150 personal appearances a year to places where he can reach kids at risk; juvenile halls, detention centers, boys/girls clubs, schools. Anywhere he can get across his message that "we all have a choice" about where life takes us.

Adriana Barraza - Outstanding Career in Film - Adriana Barraza was born on March 5, 1956 in Toluca, Estado de Mexico, Mexico. In 1999 director Alejandro GonzálezIñarritú cast her as the mother of Gael García Bernal's character in Amores Perros, which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. In 2006, she re-collaborated with Iñárritu in Babel, for which she received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Barraza is known in Mexico as Master Barraza from her partnership with Mexican director Sergio Jiménez, known as El Profe. They created the Actors Workshop in Mexico City, teaching and developing their own version of Method acting Barraza began her career directing telenovela episodes, the actors in which she would also coach. In the 1990s she decided to step in front of the camera. She currently operates her own acting school located in Miami, Florida titled Adriana Barraza's Black Box. Instructors at the school include her husband Arnaldo and daughter Carolina.

Ivonne Coll - Outstanding Career in Television & Film - Ivonne Coll is a Theater, Television and Film award-winning actress born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. Coll's first film was The Godfather Part II. In 1967 she won the title of Ms. Puerto Rico to represent the island in the MISS UNIVERSE pageant. In 1972 she was the first Puerto Rican singer to perform in Vietnam as part of the USO Tour Puerto Rico Sings. From 1972 to 1974 shestarred in a one hour Variety show called Una Chica Llamada Ivonne Coll (A Girl named Ivonne Coll). She studied at The Academy of Stage and Cinema Arts with David Alexander and Bob Ellenstein. She also trained in Musical Theater with David Craig and Comedy with Lucille Ball. Ms. Coll moved to New York City to continue her training at HB Studios and with Lee Strasberg and as a working observer at The Actors Studio. In 1980 she had her Broadway debut with the play Goodbye Fidel starring Jane Alexander. She was a member of the Joseph Papp's NY Shakespeare Festival Players performing at the Public Theater, Shakespeare in the Park and The Belasco Theater on Broadway. Television credits include JANE THE VIRGIN (CW) Other television credits include SWITCHED AT BIRTH (ABC Family), TEEN WOLF (MTV), Glee (Fox) EAST LOS HIGH (Hulu), Nip Tuck (FX), An American Family (PBS), Six Feet Under (HBO), NYPD Blue (Fox), The Practice (Fox), ER (NBC), Heroes (NBC), Crossing Jordan (NBC), Judging Amy (Fox), SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE (NBC), Cold Case (CBS), Joan of Arcadia (CBS), LA Law (Fox), Wings (CBS), Without a Trace (CBS), CSI (CBS) and most recently One Day at a Time (Netflix) and Being There (FX.) Animation work includes: ELENA OF AVALOR (Disney) and Fancy Nancy (Disney.)

Ozzie Areu - Visionary Leader - Cuban-American producer Ozzie Areu is the Founder & CEO of Areu Bros. Studios, the first Latino-owned and operated film and television studio in the United States. Ozzie's introduction to the entertainment industry began with a security guard position at Warner Bros. His tireless work ethic led him to be the head of security for Friends, which opened doors for him such as becoming a personalassistant to Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt for five years, followed by two years with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi. He was then hired by Tyler Perry to be his Executive Assistant. He was promoted from assistant to President of Tyler Perry Studios just about a year after starting with Tyler. Areu has made many films and produced over 900 episodes of television dramas and sitcoms over nine different series. After 13 years of working for Tyler Perry he left his post as President to become the Owner and Founder of Areu Bros. Studios. Ozzie purchased Tyler Perry's former studio complex in December 2018 in Southwest Atlanta with the aim of transforming it into a multifaceted media campus encompassing music, tech, short form content, motion pictures and television operations. Production work includes many of Tyler Perry's sitcoms like TBS's highest rated comedy House of Payne, the popular Meet the Browns, For Better and for Worse, THE HAVES AND THE HAVE NOTS and Love Thy Neighbor just to name a few. Love Thy Neighbor acquired the second highest-rated series program on the OWN Network after The Haves and the Have Nots. Film production credits include: For Colored Girls, Madea's Big Happy Family, his first animation Madea's Tough Love, Good Deeds, Madea's Witness Protection, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, Peeples, Single Mom's Club, A Madea Christmas, Boo! A Madea Halloween, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, Acrimony, A Madea Family Funeral and many more.

Melissa Barrera - Break-Out Artist - Melissa Barrera Martinez was born in Monterrey, Nuevo León México. It was during her middle school years that she began getting involved in theater. She participated in school plays and musicals such as 'The Wizard ofOz", "Footloose", "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" and "Aida". She began her professional career during her last year of high school when she led the Mexican production of "Romeo y Julieta" playing the part of Julieta. She auditioned and was accepted to the Collaborative Arts Project 21 (CAP21) as part of the Tisch School of the Arts in New York University (NYU) in 2009. Television credits include the Mexican reality show "La Academia", "La Mujer de Judas", "La Otra Cara del Alma" and "Siempre Tuya Acapulco". This became her big break as it positioned herself as one of the fresh new faces of Mexican television. The show became one of the most successful and beloved stories in over 20 countries. After the success of "Siempre Tuya Acapulco" she got offered her second lead role in a telenovela "Tanto Amor".

Jandiz Estrada Cardoso - Diversity Impact - Sr. Director of Talent Development for NBC (Primetime Scripted Casting & Programming) has been working in casting for close to two decades. During her tenure as an independent casting director, she worked onfilms such as GREEN ZONE and THE ADJUSTMENT BUREAU with Matt Damon, as well as films with several major studios including Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros., New Line and Screen Gems. She also worked the pilot for THE BLACKLIST and the final season of 30 ROCK, among other TV series. For the past five years, she executive produced the NBCUniversal Short Film Festival that celebrates diversity in entertainment and awards two NBC talent holding deals to actors every year. Currently she is the executive producer of StandUp NBC, the network's annual nationwide search for diverse comedians whose alumni include Lil Rel Howery (GET OUT), Orlando Leyba (BRING THE FUNNY) and Julio Torres (Saturday Night Live). Voted Backstage Magazine's Readers Choice Award for Audition Coach of the Year along with other honors, Jandiz is a proud member of the Television Academy of Arts & Sciences and Casting Society of America.

Maestra Blanca Araceli Soto - Community Impact - Is an accomplished actress, choreographer, director, producer and dancer. In 2017, she lent her voice and character EMCEE, to the 2018 OSCAR WINNER film Disney/Pixar's "COCO," alongside industry heavyweights Gael Garcia Bernal and Benjamin Bratt among others. Her versatility as anartist has allowed her to pursue multiple projects, including a significant roles in CBS - S.W.A.T, FX's "The Bridge, "VEEP', "For the People", "AHS", "Shameless," "Young and Hungry," "East Lost High," "I'm Sorry" and "Southland." Blanca Araceli has also appeared in several films, including HBO "UNIMUNDO 45", "Cristina," "Feeding Mr. Baldwin," "Road to Juarez," and "East Side Story "to mention some. For the past 30 years she also has worked in more than 90 plays in USA, Mexico and Brazil. Her worked was outstanding at Dallas Theater Center, The Garry Marshall Theater and Pasadena Playhouse, with the Role of Carmen, in Josefina Lopez's play: "Real Women Have Curves", and got the "Favorite Actress Award", at the 29th Annual Fred Awards. Since 1996, Ms. Araceli has been the director and choreographer of Tierra Blanca Dance Company in Los Angeles, California. Her passion for children led her to establish the Tierra Blanca Arts Center in 2002, and she has created several programs to help local talent to promote their culture, folk and tradition by bring quality theatrical performances, including Semblanza, Antorcha Cultural, Cultural Summer Camp, Foro de Arte y Cultura and Danza Escenica.

Her motto remains: "Cultural awareness brings better communities."

THE RICARDO MONTALBÁN HUMANITARIAN AWARD

The late Margarita Martinez was an Actress & Latin Arts Activist who had many outstanding achievements across different artistic disciplines including music, theatre and film both in New Mexico and Hollywood, California. In the early 1970's she, along with her then husband Bennie Martínez, created her own recording label, Del Norte Records in Albuquerque, NM. She produced countless Spanish-language and Native American recordings and helped to establish original New Mexican music on a nationally recognized level. In 1977, Martínez co-founded the much loved and revered La Compañía de Teatro de Alburquerque along with Founding Artistic Director José Rodríguez. Together, with several likeminded and passionate artists, they launched a bilingual theatre company. Known not only for presenting bilingual classical works, the hugely successful La Compañia also created several original theatre pieces and participated in the Joseph Papp Public Theater Festival in New York and was the first bilingual theatre company to participate in Scotland's prestigious Edinburgh Theatre Festival. Many of La Compañía's alumni went on to successful careers as writers, teachers and performers in theatre and film. In 1985, Martínez moved her family to Los Angeles, California where she expanded upon her arts advocacy career, adding casting director and executive producer for film, international commercials and television to her formidable resume. As Executive Director of Universal Studios' Hispanic Film Project, she helped produce a number of shorts and even launched three film festivals. As a member of NOSOTROS, (the advocacy organization started by screen legend Ricardo Montalbán to promote and uplift Latino talent) she was instrumental in acquiring the Doolittle Theatre on Vine Street in Hollywood and renaming it The Ricardo Montalbán Theatre. There, she was board of director's Vice Chair and Chief Operating Officer until her semi-retirement in 2013. She stayed on as a consultant for the rest of her life. She used her platform and experience at the Montalbán to work tirelessly to help the Latino theatre community have a space to perform and grow: she was instrumental in revitalizing The Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights, California and established a mariachi music program for the youth in that neighborhood; co-produced the world premiere of Selena, the Musical; and revived the NOSOTROS Golden Eagle Awards celebrating Latino talent in Hollywood.





