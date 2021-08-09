Norman Lear To Receive Legend Award At The 3rd Annual African American Film Critics Association TV Honors

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) TODAY announced that Norman Lear would receive the AAFCA TV Honors Legend Award as part of its Special Achievement Honoree class during the 3rd annual affair. The virtual ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 21st at 4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET.

Lear is a television pioneer who truly helped change the landscape with such classic series as Maude, All in THE FAMILY and One Day At A Time, as well as Good Times, The Jeffersons, and Sanford and Son -- Black cast shows that remain epic reminders of the long-lasting impact diversity and inclusion has on the culture at large. In a career spanning nearly 70 years, Lear has consistently leaned into diversity and inclusion, most recently with the ONE DAY AT A TIME reimagining starring a Latinx cast. He also recently won back-to-back Primetime Emmy awards for Live in Front of a Studio Audience, which once again, brought together a diverse cast to recreate some of these iconic 1970's television series'. There is also an animated version of Good Times currently in production.

"Norman Lear's work has made such a tremendous impact that creators still feed off of it till this day," said AAFCA co-founder and president Gil Robertson. "This award recognizes Mr. Lear's legacy and impact. His is a footprint whose impact will extend well beyond any of our lives. Using the powerful medium of television, he has truly made the world we live in a much better place. He has made us think about family, poverty, wealth, racism and so much more while making us laugh. And, at 99 years old, he's still doing it. It is a privilege for AAFCA to honor him with the Legend Award."

"As I reflect on the past 99 years of life, I think of all of the those who are responsible for helping me make it this far," added Lear. "From the Tuskegee Airmen who flew by my side in WWII to the brilliant actors, writers, producers and creators who made me laugh in places I didn't know existed throughout my career. I've said it many times before - laughter adds time to your life. And being fortunate enough to spend time with the likes of Kenya Barris, Dave Chappelle, Laverne Cox, Ava DuVernay, Jamie Foxx, Redd Foxx, Marla Gibbs, Sherman Hemsley, Richard Pryor, Shonda Rhimes, George Wallace, Kerry Washington, and fellow honoree Wanda Sykes - just to name a few - I anticipate living another 99 years. I thank AAFCA for this great honor. I couldn't be prouder to be in the company of such incredible talent."

The AAFCA TV Honors has recently decided to pivot again to a virtual ceremony in an abundance of caution during the recent Covid upswing in Los Angeles.