Nico Tortorella to Lead Third Series in THE WALKING DEAD Franchise

The third series in "The Walking Dead" franchise will premiere on AMC in spring 2020 and will star Nico Tortorella, as reported by Deadline.

Tortorella will play Felix, an honorable man of his word who isn't afraid to fight for others' safety and acceptance.

Little has been released about the spinoff series besides it will focus on the first generation to come of age in the apocalypse as we know it. Previously announced cast include Annet Mahendru, Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu and Hal Cumpston.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts will direct the series co-created by Scott Gimple and Matt Negrete will serve as the series' showrunner.

Tortorella is best known for playing Josh on "Younger," which was recently renewed for a seventh season. Their other television and films credits include "Menendez: Blood Brothers," "The Following" and "The Beautiful Life."

More information can be found on Deadline.





