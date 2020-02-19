Nickelodeon's THE LOUD HOUSE Comes to Life in Live-Action Holiday TV Movie

Nickelodeon is literally bringing to life the popular animated characters from its Emmy Award-winning THE LOUD HOUSE with the greenlight of an all-new original live-action holiday TV movie: The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas! (working title). Casting is currently underway for the feature-length TV movie, which will begin production this summer and is set to premiere in the fourth quarter of this year.

"The holiday season calls for big event programming for the entire family, and there can be no bigger family event than Lincoln Loud and his 10 sisters literally springing to life in this first-ever live-action translation of Nickelodeon's top rated animated series," said Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks. "This feature-length original TV movie will spread holiday cheer for the whole family with humor, heart, hijinks and siblings... lots and lots of siblings."

In The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas!, Lincoln is gearing up for the ultimate Christmas, until he finds out that most of his sisters have plans to be elsewhere for the big day. Determined to remind his family that they all need to be together, Lincoln and his best friend Clyde embark on a mission to sabotage their plans and preserve the family's holiday traditions.

The live-action television film is written by Liz Maccie (Siren) and executive produced by Michael Rubiner (The Loud House).

The Loud House animated series was recently greenlit for a fifth season and brand-new episodes are continuing to air on Nickelodeon. The series also won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Children's Animated Series and Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program in 2018.

The Loud House debuted May 2016 on Nickelodeon and centers on 11-year-old Lincoln Loud and his ten sisters as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive the chaos of a huge family. In addition to the series, the property also has been translated into a comic book series, which continues to roll out new stories. The series is executive produced by Rubiner. Karen Malach serves as producer and Kyle Marshall is supervising producer.

The forthcoming THE LOUD HOUSE live-action TV movie underscores a key element of Nickelodeon's content strategy to build co-viewing opportunities for the whole family, and to expand the worlds of its enormously popular franchises like Henry Danger, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Blue's Clues & You!, among others, to give audiences more of what they love. Nick's new content slate is informed by the network's ongoing research and insights into today's generation of kids, who: are the most diverse generation ever and expect to see themselves authentically represented in media and in the world around them; want to make a positive difference in the world as they grow up; consider social media stars as their top role models, alongside their parents; and increasingly meet their much-desired need for FAMILY TIME by co-viewing entertainment content together.

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).





Related Articles View More TV Stories