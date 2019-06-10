Nickelodeon Launches New Animated Shorts Program

Nickelodeon is setting out to develop the next generation of animation talent through the launch of its new Intergalactic Shorts Program. With new leadership at Nick Animation, and a newly installed team driving its search for new talent, the Intergalactic Shorts Program is designed to identify original, comedy-driven content and nurture the voices and passionate storytellers behind them in a creative-led environment.

Ramsey Naito, Nickelodeon's Executive Vice President, Animation Production and Development, will oversee the program. Newly hired Conrad Vernon (Sausage Party) has joined Nickelodeon as the program's executive producer, with Derek Evanick (Harvey Beaks) and Diana Lafyatis (Adventure Time) serving as part of the program's creative braintrust. International pitches and ideas will be welcomed by Nina Hahn, Senior Vice President International Production and Development, Nickelodeon.

Said Naito: "Our shorts program is intergalactic because we want to create a universe of new stars ready to make the next big animated hits of the future," said Naito. "Our doors are open to the best ideas out there and around the world, and we can't wait to get started building this new home for visionary talent."

In line with Nickelodeon's co-viewing strategy to offer content appealing to all members of the family, the target demo for content submitted to the Intergalactic Shorts Program is Kids 6-11, with a secondary focus on content appealing to Adults 18-49, as well. Ideas will be accepted from a broad pool of creative talent from all quarters, including artists, designers, writers, directors and comedians. Creators will be provided with the necessary artistic and production support teams to help them complete their fully animated short. These shorts will have opportunities to air on different platforms and be developed for potential long-form animated series. Details surrounding submissions will be available this summer.





Related Articles View More TV Stories