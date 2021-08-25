NewFest Announces Dates for 33rd Film Festival

NewFest, New York's leading LGBTQ+ film and media organization and one of the world's most respected LGBTQ+ film festivals, has announced TODAY that the 33rd annual New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival will take place in-person throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as virtually throughout the United States, from October 15 - 26, 2021. The announcement was made TODAY by NewFest's Executive Director, David Hatkoff.



The 2021 hybrid edition of NewFest's flagship festival will include a robust lineup of premieres and panels, including in-person screenings at The SVA Theatre and The LGBT Community Center, as well as new locations in Brooklyn - Nitehawk Prospect Park and The Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM). The full festival lineup, including feature films and special events, will be released on September 15, 2021. Passes are now on sale at newfest.org.



NewFest will comply with current NY city guidelines, which require proof of vaccination for all staff, audiences, and filmmakers to enter a venue. Additional safety protocols will be announced closer to the Festival.



"After more than a year of exclusively virtual programming, we are excited to offer the option of gathering together in person throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn at this year's New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival, while still maintaining our nationwide virtual presence," said NewFest Executive Director David Hatkoff. "Whether at the theater or at home, audiences will have a variety of ways to access the dynamic and wonderful world of queer cinema."



During the past year of virtual programming, NewFest has continued to offer innovative and engaging premieres and industry panels for the New York and US LGBTQ+ community. Earlier this year, NewFest hosted an inaugural NewFest Pride summer series event, which included premiering six new feature films, a handful of LGBTQ-focused panels, and a special virtual live-read event fundraiser of LEGALLY BLONDE to celebrate the film's 20th anniversary, featuring an all queer & trans cast. NewFest also hosted advanced screenings of television series such as VENENO, IT'S A SIN, THE PROM, THE OTHER TWO, MODERN LOVE and more, and launched Queering the Canon: BIPOC New York, celebrating retrospective films by BIPOC creators that did not get the attention they deserved upon release.



NewFest's 2021 edition of The New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival is supported by Signature sponsors Hyundai, WarnerMedia and Ogilvy. Additional support for the festival is provided by Yahoo, Gilead, Hornitos Tequila, Amida Care, NBCU/Comcast and the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.



The complete lineup of feature films and special events for NewFest will be released in September. Details on individual tickets, and membership benefits will be released in the coming weeks.