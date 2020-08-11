New York Comic Con To Go Virtual This Fall; In-Person Events Canceled

The annual event follows in the footsteps of San Diego Comic Con, which was forced to go online this sping.

Organizers of the annual New York Comic Con announced today that they have decided to cancel this year's in-person convention.

"It likely comes as no surprise that NYCC 2020's physical event at the Javits will not be able to run as intended," organizers said in a statement.

The annual event, which normally takes place at Manhattan's Javits Center. will now take place online October 8th-11th, and will be accessed through an online portal dubbed New York Comic Con's Metaverse.

"We are partnering with Youtube to bring to life four days of incredible content from the biggest studios, publishers and creators in the business," organizers said.

The New York convention is following in the footsteps of San Diego Comic-Con which was canceled April for the first time in 50 years and moved to an online platform as well.

Read the full story here.

