New Season of LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Will Kick Off September 6

Live with Kelly and Ryan will head into its 34th season on Monday, September 6, starting out with an outdoor holiday broadcast followed by a special New York-themed week!

On the first show of the new season, Ripa and Seacrest celebrate the last holiday of summer with "Live's Labor Day Backyard Party." Broadcasting from a beautiful outdoor setting on Long Island, New York, Ripa and Seacrest will be joined by reality star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel and actress Dove Cameron. Plus, chef Michael Symon will demonstrate how to barbecue hamburgers with a delectable new twist, and celebrity fitness trainer Isaac Boots will put the hosts through their paces with his signature Torch'd workout.

Beginning on Tuesday, September 7, the "Live" team will mark their return to the show's Manhattan studio with a very special themed week, offering up a love letter to Live's hometown of New York City. During "Live Loves New York Week," Ripa and Seacrest will salute the city that never sleeps by celebrating what makes it one-of-a-kind: the food, the music, Central Park, the bright lights of Broadway and the iconic locations that make up the tapestry of the city. In addition, as New York's own Blue Man Group will perform.