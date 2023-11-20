New KING CHARLES Series Coming to CNN Next Week With Charles Barkley & Gayle King

The new primetime limited series will air Wednesday November 29 at 10PM ET on CNN. 

By: Nov. 20, 2023

New KING CHARLES Series Coming to CNN Next Week With Charles Barkley & Gayle King

CNN announced the premiere date for KING Charles, the new primetime limited series which will air Wednesday November 29 at 10PM ET on CNN. 

King Charles, an hourly talk show features the dynamic Gayle KING and Charles Barkley engaging each other, their guests and their audience in freewheeling and authentic conversations centered around the week’s most interesting stories, moments and cultural themes. Watch a preview video now!

Gayle KING is co-host of CBS Mornings. An accomplished television journalist, KING interviews top newsmakers and delivers original reporting to CBS MORNINGS and all CBS News broadcasts and platforms. She is also editor-at-large of Oprah Daily and hosts a live, weekly radio show titled Gayle KING in the House on SiriusXM.

Charles Barkley will be in his 24th consecutive year as an analyst for TNT’s Sports Emmy Award winning INSIDE THE NBA studio show during the 2023-24 NBA season. Barkley, who has won four Sports Emmys in the Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Analyst category, first joined TNT Sports for the 2000-01 NBA season.

In 2020, the iconic INSIDE THE NBA – with Barkley, long-time host Ernie Johnson and fellow analysts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal – received the inaugural Transformative Media Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Barkley was named to the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame Class in 2020.  

He and Ernie Johnson co-host The Steam Room weekly podcast, which debuted during the 2019-20 NBA season. Barkley has also worked as a studio analyst for NCAA March Madness coverage since 2011.

Due to a Republican primary debate on December 6, the second week’s episode of KING Charles will air at 9pm ET.

Watch a preview here:



