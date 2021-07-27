New Hampshire Film Festival Named an Academy Award Qualifier

New Hampshire Film Festival (NHFF) is excited to announce it will return in-person for its 20th Annual edition October 14-17, 2021. NHFF is an annual fall event that unites professional filmmakers, screenwriters and film industry experts with film lovers. The festival has also been named an Academy AwardÂ® qualifying festival for the Short Film Awards by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year.

Short films that receive the festival's Live Action Shorts Jury Award and Animation Shorts Jury Award may now qualify to enter the Short Films competition for the concurrent OscarÂ® season. Recipients of these qualifying festival awards will be eligible for consideration in the Live Action Short Film and Animation Short Film categories of the Academy AwardsÂ® without the standard theatrical run, provided the films otherwise comply with the Academy rules.

"It is with great excitement to announce this working relationship with the Academy heading into our 20th annual edition," said New Hampshire Film Festival co-founder and industry director Dan Hannon. "We have been recognizing and honoring short films since the beginning, and have showcased nearly 1,300 short films over that time. The Academy qualification further enhances our mutual endeavor to support the short film medium, foster filmmaker talents and reward extraordinary work."

The New Hampshire Film Festival adds the creative voice and spirit of the northern New England region to an exclusive international list of Academy qualifying festivals for the Short Film Awards. The carefully curated list includes notable highlights such as Cannes Film Festival, South by Southwest Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival and Venice Film Festival.

"It is an honor and a privilege to join the ranks of these highly prestigious festivals and to further provide this opportunity to the incredibly talented artists and filmmakers that showcase their films with us," said New Hampshire Film Festival executive director Nicole Gregg. "It has been a long-term goal of the festival to receive this status and a true testament of the hard-working team behind the scenes who made this happen."

The full list of Academy AwardÂ® qualifying festivals for the Short Film Awards can be found here.

NHFF's mission is to inspire audiences with thought-provoking cinematic stories from visionary talents in independent filmmaking, and to provide a platform for emerging artists to advance their craft, engage with the community and promote to industry leaders. From young filmmakers to up-and-coming directors and seasoned screenwriters to veteran actors, the New Hampshire Film Festival showcases the brightest talent within the domestic and international film scene. The festival also emphasizes creative collaboration, education and networking through panel discussions, workshops, and social events. NHFF returns in-person October 14-17, 2021 in Portsmouth, NH - the festival is still accepting submissions and will announce its full schedule soon.