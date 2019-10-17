New HBO Drama Series THE OUTSIDER Debuts January 12, 2020

Based on Stephen King's bestselling novel of the same name, THE OUTSIDER is a new drama series that explores the investigation into the gruesome murder of a local boy and the mysterious force surrounding the case.

Debuting on HBO, SUNDAY, JANUARY 12, 2020 (9:00 p.m. ET/PT and 10:00 p.m. ET/PT) with two episodes sequentially, the 10-episode series follows police detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn), as he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of 11-year-old Frankie Peterson found in the Georgia woods. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph, still grieving the recent death of his own son, to bring in unorthodox private investigator Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), whose uncanny abilities he hopes will help explain the unexplainable.

The cast includes Emmy(R)- and Golden Globe-nominee Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline, Ready Player One) as Ralph Anderson; Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo ("The Color Purple") as Holly Gibney; Bill Camp (Emmy(R)-nominee, The Night Of) as Howie Salomon; Mare Winningham (Oscar(R)-nominee, Georgia) as Ralph's wife Jeannie Anderson; Paddy Considine (HBO's upcoming The Third Day) as Claude Bolton, manager of a local strip club; Julianne Nicholson (HBO's upcoming Mare of Easttown) as Glory Maitland; Yul Vázquez (Divorce) as Georgia Bureau of Investigation detective Yunis Sablo; Jeremy Bobb (The Knick) as Alec Pelley, a private investigator hired by Howie; and Marc Menchaca (The Sinner) as detective Jack Hoskins; with Emmy(R)- and Golden Globe winner Jason Bateman (Ozark, Arrested Development) as Terry Maitland.

THE OUTSIDER is produced by Mendelsohn and executive producer Bateman (who also directs the first two episodes). The series is written for television by Richard Price (The Wire, The Night Of), who also serves as Executive Producer. Executive producers include Andrew Bernstein, Marty Bowen for Temple Hill Entertainment, Jack Bender, Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films, and Dennis Lehane (episodes 105-110). The series is produced by Bateman's Aggregrate Films and Temple Hill Entertainment in association with Civic Center Media.





