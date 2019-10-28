New Game Show NICE ONE! Greenlit at Quibi

Oct. 28, 2019  
Deadline reports that Ron Funches will host a new comedy game show at short-form streaming service Quibi.

On "Nice One!", comedians will attempt to cleverly out-compliment one another in a showdown of sweetness and consideration.

"I'm excited to bring the type of positive, optimistic and sharp humor I enjoy to Quibi," said Funches. "In today's world I think it's important that we choose to look at the positives in life. That's what I'm about and that's what Nice One! is about."

Funches is a comedian, writer, actor, and voice actor, with notable roles on "Bob's Burgers," "Adventure Time," "The Goldbergs," "Black-ish," "New Girl," "Transparent," and more.

