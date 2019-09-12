New GAME OF THRONES House Targaryen Prequel in the Works

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a GAME OF THRONES prequel centered on the Targaryen family is in the works at HBO.

The prequel is set 300 years before the events of the original series and tracks the beginnings and the end of House Targaryen. GAME OF THRONES author George R.R. Martin will write the script with Ryan Condal.

"Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss will executive produce, but they will not be actively involved with the series.

There are three more scripts for "Game of Thrones" prequels in the works. One, starring Naomi Watts, takes place thousands of years before the events of GAME OF THRONES and chronicles the end of the Age of Heroes, a period in Westeros history marked by legendary figures like "Bran the Builder" and "Lann the Clever," originators of the Stark and Lannister families.

The House Targaryen project is based on Martin's "Fire & Blood," a companion book to the dominant series.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





