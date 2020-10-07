New Documentary THE RINGMASTER Out Today

From the mind of Zachary Capp.

1091 Pictures presents a new documentary from the mind of Zachary Capp of Capp Bros. Productions, THE RINGMASTER.

The eighty-eight-minute odyssey enters the crazy world of gambling addict Zachary Capp and his obsession with the onion rings of his childhood made by well-known Minnesota chef - Larry Lang. As the fledgling filmmaker obsessively works to raise the profile of his hometown hero, the movie becomes something entirely different as the crew secretly turns the cameras on their director, to capture his trials and tribulations over a three-year journey. THE RINGMASTER is out on now on video-on-demand.

Every purchase of the film will benefit Alzheimer's research and more information about it can be found here.

Along the way, Capp and his muse Larry meet famed KISS guitarist Paul Stanley with whom they share Larry's famed onion rings.

About the Filmmakers:

Dave Newberg (Co-Director/Producer/Co-Writer/Editor/Cast) - Dave Newberg is currently producing Magic the Gathering the Animated Series for Netflix and the Russo brothers. He has served as an Executive Producer on dozens of animated television shows including Brad Neely's Harg Nallin' Sclopio Peepio & China, IL on Adult Swim, as Executive Story Editor on The Ballad of Hugo Sanchez on Netflix, & has produced, directed & created commercials, shorts, as well as features for clients including General Mills, Amazon Studios, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Jash, TruTV, The Zac Brown Band, & many others.

Molly Dworsky (Co-Director/Producer/Editor/Co-Writer/Cast) - Molly Dworsky is a musical comedy writer & performer from Minneapolis, Minnesota. She has been a member of the performance group Robot Team­mate for six years, over which time she collaboratively created four full-length stage musicals, which were nominated for, & won awards which include Best Musical as well as the Outstanding Songwriting award at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. She also writes, directs, performs & produces her own musical comedy videos, including a viral parody of Lorde's "Royals" that was featured on Buzzfeed, Huffington Post & CNN amongst others. She previously worked on Fox's WEIRD LONERS & is also a professional landscape designer in Los Angeles.

Zachary Capp (Executive Producer/Producer/Writer/Editor/Cast) - Zachary Capp is a writer, editor & producer from Las Vegas, Nevada. He has produced various projects including music videos, commercials, & the feature documentary "The Death of Superman Lives: What Happened?" as well as an award-winning 3D short film for DIRECTV original programming. Zachary has edited the majority of the video billboards for the major hotels on the Las Vegas strip. He has a degree in Television & Radio Production from Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY.

Watch a featurette here:

