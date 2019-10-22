New CBS Series EVIL To Premiere On SYFY In Spain

CBS Studios International and Syfy in Spain announced today a content licensing agreement for the Spanish television premiere of the new CBS series EVIL. The new series from Robert and Michelle King (creators of "The Good Wife" and THE GOOD FIGHT) will premiere in January 2020.

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. The series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp. The Kings serve as executive producers along with Liz Glotzer.

"We look forward to the addition of EVIL on Spain's Syfy channel so audiences throughout the region can enjoy this sophisticated drama from the creative minds of Robert and Michelle King," said Barry Chamberlain, President of Sales for CBS Studios International.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You