Netflix's VLADIMIR Casts John Slattery, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Robertson & More

Netflix has announced that John Slattery (Broadway's Rabbit Hole, The Front Page), Jessica Henwick, Ellen Robertson, Kayli Carter, Miriam Silverman, Mallori Johnson, Matt Walsh, Tattiawna Jones and Louise Lambert are the latest to join the cast of Vladimir, a new limited series adapted from Julia May Jonas’s acclaimed novel. They join previously announced Rachel Weisz, who will star in and executive produce the series, and Leo Woodall, who will play Vladimir.

As a woman’s life unravels, she becomes obsessed with her captivating new colleague. Full of sexy secrets, dark humor and complex characters, Vladimir is about what happens when a woman goes hell-bent to turn her fantasies into reality. The series is produced by 20th Television, Merman and Small Dog Picture Company.

The Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning team of Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini (Fleishman Is in Trouble, American Splendor) are set to direct three episodes, including the pilot, and serve as executive producers alongside Sharon Horgan, Stacy Greenberg and Kira Carstensen for Merman (Bad Sisters, Divorce, Catastrophe) and Jason Winer & Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company. Original writer Jonas serves as the writer, creator, and executive producer of the show.

John Slattery Photo Credit: Timothy Greenfield-Sanders

Jessica Henwick Photo Credit: Gavin Bond

Ellen Robertson Photo Credit: Matilda Hill Jenkins