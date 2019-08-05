Netflix's New Brazilian Romantic Comedy RICOS DE AMOR Starts Filming

Netflix, the world's leading internet entertainment service, has announced the start of production of Ricos de Amor, original movie starring Giovanna Lancelotti, Danilo Mesquita, Fernanda Paes Leme, Lellê, Ernani Moraes, among others.

Ricos de Amor tells the story of young Teto (Danilo Mesquita), son of the all mighty Teodoro (Ernani Moraes), known as 'The Tomato King'. The future heir to the successful tomato factory has his life turned upside down when he meets Paula (Giovanna Lancellotti), a down-to-earth girl who studies to be a doctor and dreams of her independence. Hoping to win her heart, Teto lies about his roots and says he has a humble background. And this is the first of many lies that will cause him serious trouble.

The cast also features Jaffar Bambirra, Jennifer Dias and Bruna Griphao.

Ricos de Amor is a romantic comedy written by Sylvio Gonçalves (SOS Mulheres ao Mar, Confissões de Adolescente) e Bruno Garotti (Cinderela Pop), who is also the director. Julio Uchôa (SOS Mulheres ao Mar 1 & 2, Eu Fiko Loko) is the producer from Ananã.





