Netflix's New Brazilian Romantic Comedy RICOS DE AMOR Starts Filming

Aug. 5, 2019  
Netflix's New Brazilian Romantic Comedy RICOS DE AMOR Starts Filming

Netflix, the world's leading internet entertainment service, has announced the start of production of Ricos de Amor, original movie starring Giovanna Lancelotti, Danilo Mesquita, Fernanda Paes Leme, Lellê, Ernani Moraes, among others.

Ricos de Amor tells the story of young Teto (Danilo Mesquita), son of the all mighty Teodoro (Ernani Moraes), known as 'The Tomato King'. The future heir to the successful tomato factory has his life turned upside down when he meets Paula (Giovanna Lancellotti), a down-to-earth girl who studies to be a doctor and dreams of her independence. Hoping to win her heart, Teto lies about his roots and says he has a humble background. And this is the first of many lies that will cause him serious trouble.

The cast also features Jaffar Bambirra, Jennifer Dias and Bruna Griphao.

Ricos de Amor is a romantic comedy written by Sylvio Gonçalves (SOS Mulheres ao Mar, Confissões de Adolescente) e Bruno Garotti (Cinderela Pop), who is also the director. Julio Uchôa (SOS Mulheres ao Mar 1 & 2, Eu Fiko Loko) is the producer from Ananã.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Sylvia Black Announces New Album
  • RATINGS: TLC Ranks Number One in Primetime for Women in July
  • RATINGS: CMA FEST Helps Keep ABC in Front on Sunday
  • BET, Tyler Perry Studios Announce Additional Casting for THE OVAL

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup