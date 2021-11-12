Netflix and Joe Berlinger's CRIME SCENE Doc Series Renewed For 3 More Seasons

Oscar-nominated and Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger is a pioneer of the true crime genre who skillfully turns his lens on complex cases with an eye for untold injustices.

From his earliest work, Brother's Keeper and Paradise Lost in the 1990s, to his Netflix projects like 2020's Jeffrey Epstein: FILTHY RICH and 2019's Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Joe has consistently treated sensitive subjects with care while exposing the broader context of broken systems.

Earlier this year, Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel analyzed how a seedy Los Angeles hotel's tragic history contributed to the mystery around a young guest's disappearance. The series, from Imagine Documentaries and RadicalMedia, ignited a global conversation about issues ranging from mental health to economic decay to the impact of so-called "web sleuths" on investigations. On Netflix, 45 million households around the world chose to watch the series in the first 28 days after it premiered in February.

We always saw potential for Crime Scene to be an ongoing series about how certain locations became accomplices to crimes that took place there. Now, as part of our deepening creative partnership with Joe and on the heels of the high interest in season one, we are pleased to renew the series for three additional seasons - each tackling a new location with a dark past. The new seasons will again be produced by Imagine Documentaries and RadicalMedia, Joe's production home for two decades, in association with Joe's Third Eye Motion Picture Company.

In the second installment coming Dec. 29, Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer will examine how the danger and depravity of New York's Times Square in the late 1970s and early 1980s made it possible for one man to commit - and nearly get away with - unthinkable acts in a nearly-lawless area rife with drugs and sex work. These three episodes will delve into the social and systemic forces that allowed horrific crimes to go unnoticed for too long.

Joe and team are already at work on the third and fourth seasons of Crime Scene, as well as a recently announced documentary series about the rise and fall of American financier and ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff.

With each project, Joe's masterful storytelling captivates audiences and kickstarts incredibly relevant conversations - and we are proud he has made Netflix his creative home for documentaries.