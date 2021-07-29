Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Netflix Will Require COVID-19 Vaccination for All Members of U.S. Production Crews

Jul. 29, 2021  
Netflix has ordered a blanket vaccination policy for all upcoming productions as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads.

The studio is the first of its kind to make such a rule, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While the mandate affects all Netflix workers, people may be exempt from mandatory vaccination due to their age, religion, or specific medical needs.

Shows currently in production may be allowed to continue working despite vaccination status; the statute applies to future productions.

The Writers Guild of America also recently mandated that in-person writers rooms should be fully vaccinated.


