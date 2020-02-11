Netflix Will Premiere Preschool Series MIGHTY EXPRESS

Netflix and Spin Master Corp. together announce a new CG animated series Mighty Express. From the creator and producers of the award-winning PAW Patrol, season one will feature 52, 11-minute episodes and debut on Netflix this September.

Executive produced by Spin Master Entertainment's Executive Vice President, Jennifer Dodge, and Spin Master's Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Ronnen Harary, Mighty Express features an ensemble cast of trains and kids in an expansive world with amazing adventures.

"Spin Master Entertainment has deep experience developing compelling stories and endearing characters for preschool audiences worldwide," said Jennifer Dodge, Executive Vice President. "We have the unique ability to take classic, beloved themes for kids, add innovation, combined with amazing storytelling and high-end animation to deliver fresh, new content. We're thrilled to partner with Netflix, furthering our commitment to multiplatform franchises."

From PAW PATROL creator Keith Chapman, Mighty Express is Spin Master Entertainment's largest production to date with the award-winning, Vancouver-based animation company, Atomic Cartoons, bringing the visuals to life. Preschoolers, (and their families), will love this imaginative world where kids run the stations and work together with the Mighty Express on heroic adventures.





