Netflix Shares First Look and New Details at Zack Snyder's REBEL MOON - THE DIRECTOR'S CUT

Netflix has REVEALED that the director's cut of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon will be debuting later this year.

Along with the announcement, Netflix dropped the titles for both extended entries, along with new photos to boot.

Rebel Moon — Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness will both arrive on the streamer on August 2, 2024 and promise to be "viciously sexier" and "bloodier" than the 2023 and 2024 original versions.

In Snyder’s director’s cut, a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.

The cast includes Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins as THE VOICE of 'Jimmy'. Also starring Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, and Corey Stoll.

Take a look at the new photos below!

