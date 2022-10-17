Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Netflix Shares Episode Debut Order For Guillermo del Toro's CABINET OF CURIOUSITIES

The first episodes will premiere on October 25.

Oct. 17, 2022  

Netflix has announced the episode release order for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.

Beginning October 25, 2022, two episodes debut daily through Friday, October 28, when the entire collection of eight stories will be available.

The debut cadence and themed nights are confirmed as follows:
October 25 - Night One: "Scavengers" featuring episodes "Lot 36" and "Graveyard Rats"
October 26 - Night Two: "Loners" featuring episodes "The Autopsy" and "The Outside"
October 27 - Night Three: "Lovecraft" featuring episodes "Pickman's Model" and "Dreams in the Witch House"
October 28 - Night Four: "Visitations" featuring episodes "The Viewing" and "The Murmuring"

In Cabinet of Curiosities, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror.

From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original stories by del Toro) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.

