Netflix Sets THE STANDUPS Season Three Premiere

The new season will premiere globally on Netflix on December 29, 2021. 

Dec. 13, 2021  
The previously announced lineup includes Brian Simpson, Naomi Ekperigin, Mark Normand, Janelle James, Dusty Slay, and Melissa Villaseñor.

The season is directed by Troy Miller, who also serves as Executive Producer for Dakota Pictures.

Brian Simpson, Naomi Ekperigin, Mark Normand, Janelle James, Dusty Slay, and Melissa Villaseñor will serve as executive producers.

This season of The Standups highlights all new comedians at the top of their game. Featuring Brian Simpson, Naomi Ekperigin, Mark Normand, Janelle James, Dusty Slay, and Melissa Villaseñor, each comedian delivers an unforgettably hilarious half-hour set. Filmed at the Edison Ballroom in New York City, the third season of The Standups will premiere globally on Netflix on December 29, 2021.


From This Author Michael Major