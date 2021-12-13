Netflix Sets THE STANDUPS Season Three Premiere

The previously announced lineup includes Brian Simpson, Naomi Ekperigin, Mark Normand, Janelle James, Dusty Slay, and Melissa Villaseñor.

This season of The Standups highlights all new comedians at the top of their game. Featuring Brian Simpson, Naomi Ekperigin, Mark Normand, Janelle James, Dusty Slay, and Melissa Villaseñor, each comedian delivers an unforgettably hilarious half-hour set. Filmed at the Edison Ballroom in New York City, the third season of The Standups will premiere globally on Netflix on December 29, 2021.