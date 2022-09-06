Netflix Sets THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW COLLECTION 10 Premiere Date

On your marks, get set - bake! A new batch of contestants brings their best to the big white tent, whipping up cakes, biscuits, breads and more.

The Great British Baking Show Collection 10 will premiere on September 16, 2022. New episodes will premiere on Fridays.

The Great British Baking Show follows a group of amateur bakers as they compete against each other in a series of challenges, attempting to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills. One contestant is eliminated each week, and THE WINNER IS selected from the contestants who reach the finals.

The 10 episode season was produced by Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow, Kieran Smith, and Jenna Mansfield.