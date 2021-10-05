Netflix Sets November Release for LOVE HARD Starring Nina Dobrev, Darren Barnet & Jimmy O. Yang

Netflix has announced that the new holiday film, Love Hard, will be released November 5.

Hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie (Nina Dobrev) thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag (Darren Barnet). Taking a leap of faith she jumps on a flight to surprise her crush for the holidays, only to discover that she's been catfished by Tag's childhood friend who is equally unlucky in love, Josh (Jimmy O. Yang). This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love. LOVE HARD also stars James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover and Heather McMahan.

The cast for the new feature includes Nina Dobrev, Darren Barnet, Jimmy O. Yang, James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover, Heather McMahan, Rebecca Staab, Althea Kaye, Matty Finochio, and Fletcher Donovan.

The film is directed by Hernan Jimenez and written by Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing.