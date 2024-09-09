Netflix Sets Date for New Ali Wong Comedy Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Single Lady, the next special from comedian Ali Wong, will be available on Netflix on October 8, 2024. The special was filmed at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest this past spring.

In the special, Wong opens up about post-divorce life and THE QUEST for love. She directs and serves as Executive Producer, alongside John Irwin. This marks her fourth original comedy special on Netflix, including Ali Wong: Don Wong, Ali Wong: Baby Cobra and Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife.

Wong can also be seen on Netflix in her Emmy winning performance in the drama series BEEF, alongside the comedy film Always Be My Maybe. She also lends her voice to Netflix’s Ask the StoryBots, Ada Twist, Scientist, Emmy winning adult animated comedy Big Mouth, and the upcoming series Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld.

Comments