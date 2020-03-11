Netflix Renews QUEER EYE For Season Six

Deadline reports that "Queer Eye" will return for a sixth season on Netflix. Season five will premiere this summer.

In Season 5, makeover experts Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Karamo Brown (culture) and Tan France (fashion) take their brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a new roster of heroes in Philadelphia.

Season six has the "Fab Five" giving makeovers in Austin, Texas.

The first season of "Queer Eye" with the current cast premiered on Netflix in 2018.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories