Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Netflix Renews Noah Centineo THE RECRUIT For Season Two

Netflix Renews Noah Centineo THE RECRUIT For Season Two

The complete first season is trending on Netflix.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Netflix announced TODAY it has renewed The Recruit for a second season that will pick up from last season's cliffhanger ending that found Owen and Max captured with their lives endangered. The series hails from Entertainment One (eOne), Alexi Hawley, and Hypnotic starring Noah Centineo.

From Creator, Showrunner and Executive Producer Alexi Hawley, as told to Tudum.com: "I'm thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit. Seeing how invested our audience became in the show's adventurous take on the SPY WORLD and Noah's turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can't wait to turn it all up to "11" in Season Two."

Centineo will return as Executive Producer and reprise his role as Owen Hendricks. As told to Tudum.com: "I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season. I'm looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all."

Hawley will return as Showrunner with Hypnotic's Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis; Adam Ciralsky (P3 Media) and Charlie Ebersol also returning as Executive Producers.

The Recruit debuted on December 16, 2022 and spent five weeks on the Netflix TV Global Top 10 (English), reaching the Top 10 in 88 countries.

The series centers around Owen Hendricks (Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on THE JOB turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.

Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA. The series also starred Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis Hall, Kristian Bruun, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn and Daniel Quincy Annoh.

Photo: Philippe Bossé/Netflix © 2022



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Photo: ABC Launches AMERICAN IDOL Season 21 First Look Photo
Photo: ABC Launches AMERICAN IDOL Season 21 First Look
“American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns to airwaves for season six on ABC. Music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie help determine who America will vote to become the next singing sensation. Check out the photo!
Angela Bassett To Be Honored With The Spotlight Award At The 25th CDGA Photo
Angela Bassett To Be Honored With The Spotlight Award At The 25th CDGA
The Spotlight Award honors an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of Costume Design. Past recipients include Andrew Garfield, Charlize Theron, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Cate Blanchett, Naomi Watts, Amy Adams, Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry, and more.
VIDEO: Jane Lynch & Megan Mullally in PARTY DOWN Season Three Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Jane Lynch & Megan Mullally in PARTY DOWN Season Three Trailer
Adam Scott reprises his role alongside original cast members Ken Marino (“The Other Two,” “Veronica Mars”), Jane Lynch (“Glee,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Martin Starr (Knocked Up, “Silicon Valley”), Ryan Hansen (“Bless this Mess,” “Veronica Mars”) and Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace,” “The Great North”). Watch the new video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Niall Horan to Share First New Solo Release in Nearly Three Years 'Heaven'Niall Horan to Share First New Solo Release in Nearly Three Years 'Heaven'
January 26, 2023

Capitol Records will release Niall Horan’s new single, “Heaven”—his first new solo material in almost three years. The chart-topping artist wrote the track with John Ryan and Joel Little, who also produced, and Tobias Jesso Jr. Horan recorded the song in Southern California. Pre-save 7” vinyl and CD editions of “Heaven' now!
WOW Presents Plus Announces the Judges for Season 2 of 'Drag Race France'WOW Presents Plus Announces the Judges for Season 2 of 'Drag Race France'
January 26, 2023

WOW Presents Plus and France Télévisions have shared that Nicky Doll, France’s most iconic drag queen, will once again be the master of ceremonies for season 2 of Drag Race France. Daphné Bürki and Kiddy Smile will also be back by her side to reform the legendary jury judging the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.
VIDEO: Watch Rachel Zegler, Zachary Levi & Helen Mirren in the SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS TrailerVIDEO: Watch Rachel Zegler, Zachary Levi & Helen Mirren in the SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS Trailer
January 26, 2023

The trailer for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” has been released, featuring Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Zachary Levi. The film also stars Lucy Liu, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, D.J. Cotrona, Grace Caroline Currey, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Djimon Hounsou, and more. Watch the new video now!
Photo: ABC Launches AMERICAN IDOL Season 21 First LookPhoto: ABC Launches AMERICAN IDOL Season 21 First Look
January 26, 2023

“American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns to airwaves for season six on ABC. Music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie help determine who America will vote to become the next singing sensation. Check out the photo!
The Lone Bellow Share Stripped-Down Piano Version of 'Honey'The Lone Bellow Share Stripped-Down Piano Version of 'Honey'
January 26, 2023

The Lone Bellow shared a stunning stripped-down piano version of their single “Honey.” The song arrives as the band embarks on the second leg of their US headline tour in support of the new album, kicking off tonight in Houston followed by stops in Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles among many others.
share