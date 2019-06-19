Netflix Renews I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH TIM ROBINSON for a Seconf Season

Netflix has renewed the critically-acclaimed sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson for a second season.

The second season will launch globally in 2020.

Tim Robinson and co-creator, Zach Kanin said, "We are very excited to be working with The Lonely Island, Irony Point, and Netflix to make another season of "I Think You Should Leave." We are so thankful we get to do it again!"

The series pokes fun at life's most bizarre and mundane situations. The first season saw Robinson and a few of his famous friends navigate awkward workplace drama, host an intervention in a Garfield themed house, talk their way out of a babysitter's fake hit and run, and much more.

The series was created by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, and is produced by The Lonely Island and Irony Point.

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 148 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.





