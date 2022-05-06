Netflix Renews I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH TIM ROBINSON For Season Three

Netflix has announced that the critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist sketch comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson will return for a third season.

Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life's most bizarre and mundane situations.

Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone (The Lonely Island) and Ali Bell for PARTY OVER HERE serve as executive producers alongside Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point, and Alice Mathias.

The series won the 2020 and 2022 WGA Award for Comedy/Variety - Sketch Series.

Credit: Saeed Adyani/NETFLIX