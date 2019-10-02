Netflix Renews DEAR WHITE PEOPLE for Fourth and Final Season

Netflix's critically-acclaimed series Dear White People has been renewed for a fourth and final season as the characters head back to Winchester University one last time. Vol. 4 will consist of ten all-new episodes, with creator Justin Simien returning as co-showrunner, writer and executive producer, alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Yvette Lee Bowser.

Says Simien of the series' send-off season: "I'm so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix! This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life and I can't wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience."

Set to return for the comedy's final season are series stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson, among others.

Dear White People is produced by Lionsgate Television for Netflix.

Set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface, Dear White People is a send-up of the now post "post-racial" America that weaves together a universal story of finding one's own identity and forging a wholly unique path. The satirical series -- which picked up where the acclaimed 2014 film by the same name left off - follows a group of Winchester University's students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age. Through an absurdist lens, Dear White People utilizes biting irony, self-deprecation and sometimes brutal honesty to hold up a mirror to the issues plaguing society today, all the while leading with laughter.





