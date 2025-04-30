Netflix Renews Arctic Comedy NORTH OF NORTH for Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has renewed the critically acclaimed, heartfelt Arctic comedy, North of North, for a second season. North of North was Netflix’s first series commissioned from Canada and is a co-production with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), in partnership with APTN.

Season 1 follows a young Inuk woman who wants to build a new future for herself after a spontaneous — and extremely public — exit from her marriage. But it won't be easy in a small Arctic town where everybody knows your business. The first season premiered to rave reviews from press and fans alike, including a rare 100% Critic Score on Rotten Tomatoes. All 8 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.

The cast includes Anna Lambe (Siaja), Maika Harper (Neevee), Braeden Clarke (Kuuk), Jay Ryan (Alistair), Mary Lynn Rajskub (Helen), Kelly William (Ting), Zorga Qaunaq (Millie), Bailey Poching (Colin), Nutaaq Doreen Simmonds (Elisapee), Keira Belle Cooper (Bun), and Tanya Tagaq (Nuliajuk).

Episodes: 8 episodes x 30min

Creators / Executive Producers: Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril

Executive Producers: Miranda de Pencier, Anya Adams, Susan Coyne, Garry Campbell

Directors: Anya Adams (101, 102) Aleysa Young (103, 104) Renuka Jeyapalan (105), Zoe Leigh Hopkins (106), Danis Goulet (107, 108)

Writers: Stacey Aglok MacDonald (101), Alethea Arnaquq-Baril (101, 104), Kathryn Borel, Jr. (102), Susan Coyne (102, 107), Garry Campbell (103, 105, 108), Linsey Stewart (104, 106), Moriah Sallaffie (105), Aviaq Johnston (108), JP Larocque (108)

Filming Locations: Iqaluit, Nunavut and Toronto, Ontario, Canada

