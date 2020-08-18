Netflix Releases Edgy New Poster for ENOLA HOLMES

The film is set to premiere September 23.

The newest member of the Sherlock Holmes family is giving the detective business a feminine flair. Netflix released a buzzy new poster for upcoming film ENOLA HOLMES starring Millie Bobby Brown. With bright springy hues and a Pop of florals, solving crimes never looked so fun.

Who is she?! ? Millie Bobby Brown is ENOLA HOLMES, only on Netflix 23 September. pic.twitter.com/bBzTO5MgjK - NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 18, 2020

The film stars Millie Bobby Brown (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Stranger Things), Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games films, Me Before You), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick, Les Miserables), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve, Harry Potter films), Frances de la Tour (Into the Woods, Harry Potter films), Louis Partridge (Medici), Burn Gorman (Pacific Rim), Susan Wokoma (Crazyhead, Year of the Rabbit), with Henry Cavill (Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Man of Steel, The Witcher), and two-time Oscar nominee Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown, The King's Speech, The Wings of the Dove, Harry Potter films).

England, 1884 - a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she's gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for "proper" young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history. Based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer, ENOLA HOLMES is a dynamic new mystery-adventure that introduces the world's greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister. The game is afoot.

ENOLA HOLMES premieres on Netflix September 23.

View More TV Stories Related Articles