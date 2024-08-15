Netflix Releases Details About Docuseries WHAT'S NEXT? THE FUTURE WITH BILL GATES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has unveiled details about their upcoming documentary series, What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates.

In the series, the tech visionary and global health and climate philanthropist invites viewers to join him on a learning journey to explore pressing issues facing our world today. Across five episodes, Gates delves into the promise and risks of artificial intelligence; the pervasive challenge of misinformation and the underlying complexity of defining truth in an era of social media; the scale of the climate crisis and the potential of cutting-edge technologies to solve it; the injustice of income inequality and the opportunities to tackle poverty; and how science and innovation is leading to cures for deadly diseases.

Featuring insights and commentary from some of the world’s most renowned scientists, politicians, thinkers, journalists, medical professionals, artists and more, and executive produced by Oscar winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom), What’s Next? offers a glimpse into a more promising and equitable future.

"I’m lucky that my work gives me a front seat to some of the most pressing issues facing us today," says Bill Gates, in a statement. "Although there are scary things going on in the world, it's easier to stay optimistic when you understand what exactly it will take to tackle hard challenges—and some of the great ideas people have for solving them. In this series, I sit down with and learn from some of the smartest people thinking about technology, health, climate, and more. Together, we explore the path to progress for five of the biggest problems we face. I can’t wait to share this incredible experience, and I hope viewers will find it as thought provoking to watch as I found it to film."

“Bill is one of the most curious people I’ve met, and the amount of learning he still does on a daily basis is truly inspiring. The topics covered in the series are some of the biggest questions that we face TODAY and Netflix is the perfect platform because of its global reach.” Executive Producer Morgan Neville said.

The series premieres September 18 on Netflix.

