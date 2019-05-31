Netflix Options Three Novels from New York Times Best-Selling Author Sarah Dessen

On the eve of the publication of The Rest of the Story (Balzer + Bray, an imprint of HarperCollins Children's Books; June 4, 2019) by #1 New York Times bestselling YA author Sarah Dessen, Netflix has optioned three of her titles: Along for THE RIDE (Viking; 2009); This Lullaby (Viking; 2002) and Once and For All (Viking; 2017).

Dessen is one of the country's most popular authors in the young adult, realistic fiction, genre.

Screen Arcade's Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman will produce. Alyssa Rodrigues will serve as Executive Producer.

The first project to be adapted into a feature film will be Along for the Ride, a New York Times bestseller and winner of the Goodreads Choice Award for Best YA Fiction.

Along for the Ride: It's been so long since Auden slept at night. Ever since her parents' divorce - or since the fighting started. Now she has the chance to spend a carefree summer with her dad and his new family in the charming beach town where they live. A job in a clothing boutique introduces Auden to the world of girls: their talk, their friendship, their crushes. She missed out on all that, too busy being the perfect daughter to her demanding mother. Then she meets Eli, an intriguing loner and a fellow insomniac who becomes her guide to the nocturnal world of the town. In her signature pitch-perfect style, Sarah Dessen explores the hearts of two lonely people learning to connect.

This Lullaby:A New York Times bestseller. She's got it all figured out. Or does she? When it comes to relationships, Remy's got a whole set of rules. Never get too serious. Never let him break your heart. And never, ever date a musician. But then Remy meets Dexter, and the rules don't seem to apply anymore. Could it be that she's starting to understand what all those love songs are about?

Once and For All:After years facing brides with COLD FEET and badly behaved wedding guests, wedding planner Louna has become skeptical about romance and plans on remaining single during her last summer before college. Luckily, the busy wedding schedule provides plenty of legitimate excuses for Louna to avoid opportunities to meet potential dates. That changes when satisfying a particularly fussy bridal party requires hiring the bride's brother, Ambrose.

Sarah Dessen is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of over a dozen novels for teens, which have received numerous awards and rave reviews. Her upcoming book The Rest of the Story (Balzer + Bray, an imprint of HarperCollins Children's Books; June 4, 2019), tells the sweeping tale of big-hearted Emma Saylor, who reconnects with a part of her family she hasn't seen since she was a little girl - and falls in love, all over the course of a magical summer. Dessen's books have been published in over thirty countries and have sold millions of copies worldwide. She is the recipient of the 2017 Margaret A. Edwards Award from the American Library Association for outstanding contribution to young adult literature for her novels: Keeping the Moon, Dreamland, This Lullaby, The Truth about Forever, Just Listen, Lock and Key, Along for the Ride, What Happened to Goodbye, The Moon and More, Saint Anything, and Once and for All. A North Carolina native, Dessen currently lives in Chapel Hill with her family.





