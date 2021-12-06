Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival Announces Initial Lineup for 2022 Festival

Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival is celebrating the very best of comedy April 28-May 8, 2022.

Produced by Netflix in association with Live Nation, the 11-day comedy fest in Los Angeles will feature over 130 artists including Ali Wong, Amy Poehler, Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, Bert Kreischer, Bill Burr, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Conan O'Brien, Cristela Alonzo, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Deon Cole, Eddie Izzard, Ellen DeGeneres, Felipe Esparza, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng, Iliza Shlesinger, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney, Jonathan Van Ness, Ken Jeong, Kevin Hart, Kevin Smith, Larry David, Margaret Cho, Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum, Michael McIntyre, Mike Birbiglia, Mike Myers and David O. Russell, Nick Kroll, Nicole Byer, Patton Oswalt, Pete Davidson, Ray Romano, Sandra Bernhard, Seth Rogen, Theo Von, Tig Notaro, Tim Robinson, Tina Fey, Wanda Sykes and more.

*Note: Select artists above may have show details to be confirmed at a later date. Check the website for details.

The festival will take place across over 25 venues including Dodger Stadium, Hollywood Bowl, The Greek Theatre, The Forum, Crypto.com Arena, formerly STAPLES Center, Hollywood Palladium, The Theatre at Ace Hotel, The Orpheum Theatre, The Wiltern, TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, YouTube Theater, The Comedy Store, The Dynasty Typewriter, The Fonda Theatre, The Laugh Factory, The Troubadour, The Improv and more.

"It's absolutely thrilling for Netflix to be hosting a comedy festival of this magnitude in Los Angeles, '' said Robbie Praw, Director, Stand-up and Comedy Formats, Netflix. "We were so disappointed to postpone the event last spring and our line-up of comedians can't wait to bring much needed laughs to audiences in LA and around the world on Netflix. Netflix Is A Joke Festival is going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new voices in one of the greatest cities in the world."

Tickets for all festival events will go on sale to the general public Friday, December 10th here. Pre-sales will be available beginning Tuesday, December 7th. Select shows will be recorded and available in their entirety at a later date on Netflix. Highlights will also be available on the Netflix Is A Joke SiriusXM channel and on its social platforms.