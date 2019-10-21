Netflix Film LOVE, GUARANTEED Adds Heather Graham

Deadline reports that Netflix film "Love, Guaranteed" has cast Heather Graham. She will star with Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayons Jr.

Mark Steven Johnson directs.

Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy penned the script, based on source material written by Cook.

The film centers on Susan (Cook), an earnest attorney who has taken one too many pro bono cases. She begrudgingly takes a high-paying, high-profile case from Nick (Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees users will find love. Susan and Nick soon find themselves in the middle of a media storm, and as the case heats up, so do their feelings for each other - which could jeopardize everything.

Graham will play Tamara Taylor, the CEO of the Love Guaranteed dating website. Tamara is a ruthless businesswoman who built a lifestyle brand from the ground up and will crush anyone or anything that gets in her way.

Graham is known for roles in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me," "Boogie Nights," and "Bowfinger." She will star in an upcoming CBS ALL ACCESS adaptation of Stephen King's "The Stand."

Read the original story on Deadline.





