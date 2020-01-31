Netflix Cancels SOUNDTRACK

The musical drama "Soundtrack" on Netflix has been canceled after one season.

"Soundtrack," from creator Joshua Safran (Gossip Girl, Smash, Quantico), is a musical drama that explores the love stories connecting a diverse group of Angelenos, told through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds.

It began streaming on Netflix on Dec. 18 and stars Callie Hernandez, Paul James, Madeleine Stowe, Campbell Scott, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Jenna Dewan, Megan Ferguson, Jahmil French and Christina Milian.

According to Variety, "The series had originally been set up as a pilot at FOX before moving to the streamer with a series order. It was described as a romantic musical drama that looked at the love stories connecting a diverse, disparate group of people in contemporary Los Angeles through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds."

The full story can be found here on Variety.





